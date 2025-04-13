Open Menu

Small Plane Crashes In New York

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Small plane crashes in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) A small plane carrying six people crashed on Sunday about 50 miles (80 km) south of New York state capital Albany, the US Federal Aviation Administration and police said.

The Columbia County Sheriff's office said that the Mitsubishi MU-2B went down in a muddy field at 12:15 p.

m. (1615 GMT) in Copake, New York, near the Massachusetts state line. According to Reuters, the plane was bound for the Columbia County Airport, near Hudson, New York.

Related Topics

Police Albany Columbia New York Sunday Mitsubishi Airport P

Recent Stories

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

12 minutes ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

12 minutes ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

42 minutes ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

1 hour ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

2 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

3 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

3 hours ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East