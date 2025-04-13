Small Plane Crashes In New York
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 10:00 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) A small plane carrying six people crashed on Sunday about 50 miles (80 km) south of New York state capital Albany, the US Federal Aviation Administration and police said.
The Columbia County Sheriff's office said that the Mitsubishi MU-2B went down in a muddy field at 12:15 p.
m. (1615 GMT) in Copake, New York, near the Massachusetts state line. According to Reuters, the plane was bound for the Columbia County Airport, near Hudson, New York.
