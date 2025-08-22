Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week in November

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week will take place from 10-15 November 2025.

Organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), the event demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s continued commitment to shaping the future of autonomous mobility, while reaffirming its status as a leading global hub for the development and deployment of smart systems and advanced mobility technologies.

In line with the emirate’s strategic vision to shape an integrated innovation-driven ecosystem, Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week will convene key industry stakeholders to explore the latest technology and innovations that will drive competitiveness, enhance efficiency and promote sustainable solutions that further elevate quality of life for the community.

SASC, the organising entity of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week, plays a pivotal role in developing this ecosystem, setting the strategic direction, shaping policies and regulations, and fostering collaboration across the sector. SASC is also instrumental in driving investment, supporting sustainability, enabling infrastructure development, and fostering innovation across land, sea and air environments.

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week will highlight the latest technologies and global advancements in the field, attracting key decision-makers, experts and researchers, as well as industry leaders to explore opportunities for collaboration and highlight the emirate’s readiness to adopt and integrate autonomous systems within its broader development framework.

Featuring a week-long programme of events, Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week will commence on 10th November with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit, which will set the tone for strategic dialogue, innovation and global collaboration.

The one-day summit will provide a platform to discover the latest advancements in sustainable smart and autonomous mobility, translate ideas into action and shape the policies, projects and opportunities that will define the future of the sector.

The summit will be followed by the DRIFTx exhibition from 10-12 November, showcasing smart and autonomous mobility solutions across land, sea, air and robotics.

RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025 will also run throughout the week, from 10-15 November. Organised by Khalifa University and held for the first time in the middle East and North Africa region, teams from around the globe will convene in Abu Dhabi to compete in AI-driven autonomous robotics challenges.

The week will conclude with the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League, highlighting the future of the smart mobility sector.

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025 serves as a leading platform to showcase the future of autonomous technologies in the emirate. The event provides an opportunity to establish strategic partnerships that enhance global competitiveness and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s leadership in the development of smart and autonomous systems.

By redefining the concept of mobility and encouraging the adoption of autonomous solutions across vital sectors, the emirate continues to lead the innovation ecosystem, integrating principles of efficiency, safety and sustainability in the deployment of smart and autonomous systems across land, sea and air.

Abu Dhabi holds a prominent position in smart mobility and autonomous systems technologies, driven by strong government support, world-class infrastructure, and a flexible regulatory and legislative framework that enables rapid advancement and adoption of innovative solutions. This future-ready approach enhances national technological competitiveness, accelerates the transformation of research and development ecosystems in future technologies, and drives the emirate’s vision for a knowledge- and innovation-based economy.