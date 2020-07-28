Smart Dubai collaborates with DHA to upgrade ‘Smart Inventory’ Application

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) Smart Dubai has upgraded its ‘Smart Inventory’ project in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, to enhance current inventory management system and render them paperless and more efficient, all the while utilising advanced technologies and smart solutions to save time.

The project is in line with Smart Dubai’s role in leading the emirate’s smart transformation and achieving the objectives of the Dubai Paperless Strategy to transform Dubai into a progressive paperless city by 2021.

Part of the Government Resource Planning Systems, GRPS, The Smart Inventory application seeks to manage the stock of medicines in the Emirate of Dubai and prevent any shortages. The app allows users to process warehousing transactions and track the supply chain for medicines from anywhere using a smartphone, tablet, or any portable device. This, in turn, makes it easier for government entities in Dubai to access inventory in real time.

Wesam Lootah, CEO of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment, asserted Smart Dubai’s commitment to developing effective tools that improve quality of life for people, all the while enhancing government performance in every sector. The ultimate objective is to drive Dubai’s transformation into the world’s smartest and happiest city.

"Collaborating with our strategic government partners allows us to offer unique services and applications that truly contribute to accelerating Dubai’s full digital transformation," Lootah explained. "The Smart Inventory app, which was developed in partnership with the Dubai Health Authority, presents an opportunity for health institutions in Dubai to offer best-in-class services, while optimising the management of their resources.

The application also paves the way for achieving the objectives of the Dubai Paperless Strategy by cutting paper consumption in health-related transactions and fully digitising health services."

Dr. Ali Al Sayed, Director of the Pharmaceutical Services Department at DHA, said that this step represents an important addition to DHA’s pharmaceutical services, which are based on the best programmes, applications and smart solutions for storing and dispensing medication through the smart pharmacies that DHA established in its hospitals three years ago.

He stressed that the DHA spares no effort in continuously updating medication storage and dispensing systems, to ensure that it reaches people safely and easily. He pointed out that with the launch of the smart pharmacies, dispensing medication now doesn’t exceed two minutes.

Dr Al Sayed said that the fruitful cooperation between the authority and Smart Dubai has contributed to achieving the authority’s goals of eliminating paper transactions, especially when it comes to pharmaceutical services.

Smart Inventory’s advanced features allow health authorities to receive, inspect, and hand over medications for every purchase order, in addition to tracking these products and facilitating internal shipments. The application will help cut paper consumption by 1.2 million sheets every year, reducing transaction time by 30% for all supply operations involving medicines.

Entities will also be able to cut costs and streamline operations, which, in turn, serves to enhance and regulate workflow at government entities, reduce human errors, and avoid disorder and confusion.