Smart Dubai delegation visits new PwC Dubai Experience Centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) A delegation from Smart Dubai visited PwC middle East’s new "Experience Centre", which the world-leading professional services firm set up to imagine, design, and build future solutions, helping evolve ideas from strategy to execution.

Leading the delegation, Wesam Lootah, CEO of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment, said, "As the government entity tasked with leading Dubai’s transformation into a world-leading smart city of the future, Smart Dubai is committed to embracing bold ideas and breakthroughs and using them to the benefit of the emirate’s citizens and residents. And with that in mind, we are always here to recognise and support initiatives like the PwC Experience Centre, which we believe has all the hallmarks of an innovation powerhouse and the potential to drive expectation-defying solutions that can support Smart Dubai’s efforts to transform the emirate into the world’s happiest and smartest city."

The Smart Dubai team was welcomed by several PwC representatives, most notably Hani Ashkar, Middle East Senior Partner; Hamed Kazim, Senior Advisor; Ali Hosseini, Chief Digital Officer, and Ahmad Abu Hantash, Partner in Technology Consulting.

The tour covered the entire facility on level six of PwC Middle East’s offices in Emaar Square, Downtown Dubai, where the delegation from Smart Dubai was given insight into various development stages an "Experience" goes through; beginning from imagining an idea, to designing the experience, building and testing the product, and exploring data insights.

PwC’s Dubai Experience Centre accelerates big ideas and makes experiences real using the appropriate methods and tools to imagine solutions by gaining insights and identifying new opportunities, followed by the design method that brings different views together and leverages technology experts to ideate and develop innovative concepts that result in building innovative products and services that address customer challenges.

During the tour the PwC representatives talked about seamless customer experiences fuelled by smart insights, focusing on different industries such as tourism, transportation, logistics, and urban resilience.

Hani Ashkar said, "The Experience Centre in the Middle East combines the very best of consulting and agency; it is how we take ideas from strategy through to execution. It is where our clients and teams come together to collaborate on solving important problems."