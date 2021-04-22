Smart Dubai facilitates online donations for ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign through DubaiNow App

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) DUBAI, 21st April, 2021 (WAM) – Individuals and companies can now donate to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign through the DubaiNow app to provide food aid for disadvantaged communities in 30 countries during the holy month of Ramadan.

As a strategic partner, Smart Dubai provides the digital infrastructure of the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign’s various donation channels and facilitates donations on the DubaiNow app.

Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director General of Smart Dubai and CEO of the Dubai Data Establishment, said: "We are delighted to partner with the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, through which Smart Dubai puts its services and digital solutions to support and serve humanitarian initiatives. Our support for the initiative, in cooperation with the team at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, represents a priority area for us to provide smart channels for all services, specifically donation services, through the ‘DubaiNow’ application to ensure a large number of people benefit from the campaign in record time."

Al Nasser added: "The goal of smart cities is to serve people and make them happy through advanced solutions that improve their lives, meet their demands, and enhance their well-being across areas, which is the mission of Smart Dubai’s projects and initiatives. We employ advanced technologies to enhance social and humanitarian work, and provide services and solutions that promote a culture of giving and solidarity among all members of society, in line with our smart city definition of providing digital services that cover all aspects of people’s lives."

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is the region’s largest food drive that aims to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries in the middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and South America. Food parcels, which are already being distributed in several countries, aim to empower low-income families and vulnerable communities to prepare their own meals during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Smart Dubai is collaborating with the campaign’s organizer, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, to facilitate donations for the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign from inside and outside the UAE and accelerate the delivery of food aid.

Smart Dubai utilizes advanced and innovative technologies to enhance user experience and make donation channels more efficient and effective. It also offers technical support to facilitate donation mechanisms and integrate its smart financial, electronic, and digital services to receive donations.

Besides donating through DubaiNow app, individuals and companies can contribute to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign in four easy ways. First, on the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae; second, by making a transfer to the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201); third, by sending "Meal" on SMS to the UAE specified numbers (Du or Etisalat) listed on the campaign’s website; and fourth, by contacting the campaign call center on the toll-free number 8004999.

Since its inception, Smart Dubai has launched several initiatives in partnership with multiple entities in various specializations within the public and private sectors, most notably the Dubai Data Initiative, Dubai Happiness Agenda, Dubai Paperless Strategy, and Dubai Blockchain Strategy, and most recently the Cashless Dubai Initiative.

As part of the Dubai Paperless Strategy, Smart Dubai aims to make the Dubai government completely free of paper transactions by 2021, digitizing all government transactions from the planning stage of the future towards creating it and shaping a new reality.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Food Banking Regional Network, and local charity organizations in beneficiary countries.