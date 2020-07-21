Smart Dubai holds virtual meeting for CDOs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) DUBAI, 21st July, 2020 (WAM) – Smart Dubai held a virtual meeting for Chief Data Officers, CDOs, from various government entities in the emirate to showcase the Data Compliance progress made by the respective Dubai Government entities.

They also presented the ‘Data Sharing Toolkit’, which was launched in April 2020 to provide guidelines for government and private entities to foster collaboration and share data seamlessly amongst partner entities.

Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director General of Smart Dubai and CEO of the Dubai Data Establishment, said, "Data increases tremendously in value when shared among entities. Data exchange amplifies the possibilities that data presents in terms of informing opinions and guiding visions in various sectors.

With that in mind, governments around the world are now working tirelessly to open and share their data, having come to the realisation that this approach plays a major role in finding solutions for a host of challenges faced by their communities."

"We, at Smart Dubai, closely adhere to this international trend out of conviction in its ability to bring great benefits to our city," he added.

The meeting brought together CDOs from Dubai Municipality, Dubai Customs, Dubai Economy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DP World, Department of Land and Property in Dubai, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Health Authority, and Dubai Government Human Resources Department.