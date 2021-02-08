UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smart Dubai Hosts Roundtable For Cashless Dubai Working Group

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:15 PM

Smart Dubai hosts roundtable for Cashless Dubai Working Group

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) Smart Dubai hosted a roundtable for the Cashless Dubai Working Group along with stakeholders from the government and private sectors today, to explore ways to engage the private sector in the Cashless Dubai initiative and receive their feedback and official expressions of interest.

The Dubai Government had formed the Cashless Dubai Working Group back in November 2020, bringing Smart Dubai together with various Dubai Government entities to collaborate on setting an action plan to shift all payment transactions in Dubai to secure and easy-to-use cashless platforms across all sectors, as well as to produce a calculated roadmap for the planned transition towards a cashless society.

In its inaugural meeting, the Working Group launched the Dubai Cashless Framework Report, developed by Smart Dubai and the Dubai Department of Finance. The report seeks to promote the use of smart payment platforms for all transactions and to phase out the use of physical cash.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Dubai Cashless Working Group, which includes The Executive Council, Dubai Department of Finance, Smart Dubai Department, Dubai Police, Supreme Legislation Committee, Dubai Economy, Dubai Economic Security Centre, Dubai Chambers, Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing, along with representatives from prominent private sector entities active in the cashless ecosystem.

Sami Al Qamzi, Director-General of Dubai Economy, said, "At Dubai Economy we are leveraging the unique features of Dubai as a connected business hub as well as our active engagement with the private sector to design innovative solutions that encourage our customers, partners and the public to go cashless.

The response we have received from the private sector reassures us that the public-private partnership strategy Dubai has successfully pursued will remain a key driver of the emirate’s digital transformation and sustainable economic development."

"Smart Dubai is the government entity entrusted with exploring emerging technologies, embedding them into new and advanced services, and remaining on top of major and impactful technological trends," said Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director-General of Smart Dubai and CEO of the Dubai Data Establishment.

"Going cashless is among the most prominent of these trends and we believe it is the way forward for businesses of the 21st century. And this is the objective driving the efforts of the Cashless Dubai Working Group, along with our partners from across the government spectrum."

During the meeting the core tenets and objectives of the Working Group and the Cashless Dubai initiative was presented to the private sector. Select private entities then followed with a presentation of their own, showcasing products, services, and other offerings they have that are in alignment with the Cashless Dubai initiative.

Related Topics

Century Police Business Dubai Driver Hub November 2020 Commerce All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health withdraws pharmaceutical produc ..

6 minutes ago

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

2 hours ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

2 hours ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.