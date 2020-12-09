UrduPoint.com
Smart Dubai Launches Arabic Edition Of ‘Digital Nation’ Book At GITEX Technology Week 2020

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:00 PM

Smart Dubai launches Arabic Edition of ‘Digital Nation’ Book at GITEX Technology Week 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) As part of its mission to lead Dubai’s smart transformation and implement the leadership’s vision, Smart Dubai has collaborated with authors Dr Saeed K. Aldhaheri and Ranjit Rajan to publish a book on the digital transformation of the UAE, titled ''Digital Nation'': How the United Arab Emirates is building a future based on tech innovation.

Dr Aldhaheri is a veteran of the UAE technology industry having over 30 years of experience in driving technology adoption in various public sector organisations and taking on various prestigious posts in the UAE. Meanwhile, Rajan is a thought leader on the impact of digital transformation on economies, businesses and the tech industry, with a specialisation on the emerging markets of the middle East and Africa. In a career spanning two decades, he has advised governments and policy makers, leading businesses, and global and local tech companies on technology-driven transformation.

The 160-page book, launched today at the 40th GITEX Technology Week, will take readers on a journey through the UAE’s ongoing digital transformation, driven by harnessing disruptive technologies, such as artificial intelligence, AI, and digital innovation.

Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director General of Smart Dubai, CEO of the Dubai Data Establishment, said, "At Smart Dubai, one of our key priorities is establishing Dubai and the UAE as a global benchmark for smart transformation. We consistently look forward to partnering with projects such as ‘Digital Nation’ to expand our regions’ knowledge-sharing efforts with the world. I am confident the book will act as an important guide for other cities and nations planning their respective digitisation strategies."

The book offers insight into the groundbreaking vision and innovative plans, experiences, successes and challenges of the country along this journey. The story of how the UAE pursues its digital vision and strategy to execution has lessons for leaders, executives and innovators around the world in this era of digital transformation.

"Digital Nation documents the digital transformation journey of the UAE and provides a perspective and analysis on this unique approach," said Dr Saeed Al Dhaheri.

"It uncovers the mindset and approach of the UAE leaders and executives in executing the UAE’s digital vision. It talks about achievements and how those achievements were made, but also highlights the challenges faced by the country and how they were resolved. The book provides lessons for other leaders and innovators from around the world. We are happy that the English version was a huge success and was among the technology best-seller books on Amazon."

For his part, Ranjit Rajan noted: "Today, the competitiveness of countries is defined by their ability to harness advanced technologies. Digital transformation enabled by rapid tech innovation is augmenting services and experiences, enhancing human productivity, and creating new economic value addition. The strategies that the UAE articulated several years ago to become a ‘digital nation’, and the tech capabilities it has been steadfastly developing over the years are helping the country create a mark for itself in the world.'' ''Our book provides an analysis of the UAE’s digital strategies and the vision and views of its leaders and senior executives; it also outlines the challenges that need addressing. This updated Arabic edition will hopefully allow new readers across the Arab World to learn more about the UAE’s fascinating digital journey."

Digital Nation talks about how the current achievements are based on several decades of concrete successes on the economic and social fronts. Featuring interviews with over twenty senior leaders from the private and public sectors, including those from Smart Dubai, Road and Transport Authority, Etisalat, Dubai Future Foundation, IBM, Dubai Police, Emaar and more, the book showcases the UAE’s triumphs and challenges as it leads the charge towards a digital future.

The book also sheds light on the UAE Government’s strategy for comprehensive digital transformation, including strategies for Artificial Intelligence, digital governance, and financial technology services, among other related topics.

"Due to the success of the English book, we are excited to launch the Arabic edition that will inspire the UAE’s young local community to pursue a career in technology," said Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner of Motivate Media Group.

