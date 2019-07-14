Smart Dubai launches challenge to accelerate collaboration on managing city data

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) Smart Dubai has launched "Data First, The City’s Data Challenge", a six-month-long challenge that brings together Smart Dubai’s government and semi-government data partners to underline the importance of collaborative efforts in data management, collection and insight generation.

The challenge will recognise the three entities that have made the most significant progress in accordance with five key criteria: Compliance with the Dubai Data Law (from July 2019 – Jan 2020); attendance of Smart Dubai data events (which enhances ecosystem engagement); collaboration on data requests from other government and semi-government entities.

It will increase data availability on Dubai Pulse by participating in ingestion cycles, and support for a data-driven culture through internal and external workshops and awareness programmes.

The challenge seeks to recognise the entities that have made the most contributions in terms of providing their respective entities data to the Dubai Pulse platform.

The challenge seeks to highlight the great value that data will bring to the emirate, encouraging all stakeholders to multiply their efforts in terms of gathering and presenting data, which, in turn, allows Dubai to produce more innovative use cases to support the leadership, as well as government and private entities, in their decision-making process.

Commenting on the challenge, Dr. Aisha bint Butti bin Bishr, Director-General of Smart Dubai, said, "Data has always been an important element in the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who has always believed that to successfully utilise emerging technologies and capitalise on investment opportunities in that sector, we need to first identify and supply the right datasets.

"With that in mind, we are delighted to be launching the Data First, The City’s Data Challenge among all our data partners from government and semi-government entities, to emphasise that ‘Data’ is the ‘First’ and most crucial element of our smart city transformation plans, and we look forward to awarding the three entities that have exhibited the highest levels of compliance with the Dubai Data framework and policies," she added.

In turn, Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director-General of Smart Dubai and CEO of Smart Dubai Data, noted, "We have been working with entities across the emirate to collect and organise city data, in line with the Dubai Data Law announced in October 2015, which called on all government and semi-government entities in Dubai to share their data with Smart Dubai. With the cooperation and support of all of our partners, we have identified and categorised more than 400 data sets on the Dubai Pulse platform – the digital backbone of the emirate’s smart transformation."

"Dubai Pulse and Data First will act as global benchmarks for how the pooling of urban data can improve government efficiency, boost private enterprise and fuel smart city innovation," he added.

The announcement was made at Data First’s official launch event on Sunday.