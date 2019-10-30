Smart Dubai launches ‘Designing Cities’ Training Programme 2019 in Tokyo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) Smart Dubai launched the "Designing Cities" training programme 2019, to be held this time in Tokyo, Japan, from 24th to 29th November, 2019, as part of a series of training programmes that it organises and manages for Happiness Champions, which feeds into achieving the "Educate" portfolio of the Happiness Agenda.

The programme has three main pillars, which are Smart, Citizen, and Design. The Smart pillar focuses on technology and innovation for happier citizens, the Citizen pillar consists of a user-centred approach to happier smarter nations, and Design focuses on service innovation in the public sector. The programme’s ultimate goal is the citizen.

Smart Dubai held an onboarding session for the Happiness Champions who are participating in this year’s training programme, presenting detailed information about the daily schedule and the expected outcome from each participant. The session was attended by Dr. Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Director-General of Smart Dubai, along with Happiness Champions from various entities in Dubai, and representatives from the Japan International Cooperation Centre and the Japan External Trade Organisation. The two organisations co-created this year’s training programme in close alignment with Smart Dubai.

The "Designing Cities - Tokyo" training programme follows two successful previously organised editions, namely, the "Quality Services" programme and the tailor-made "Designing Cities" training programme in 2018.

"Spreading happiness among people is a Primary objective of Smart Dubai’s strategy," said Dr. Aisha, adding, "This, in turn, embodies the vision of our wise leadership, who have underlined the importance of embracing advanced technologies to design services and experiences that make Dubai’s residents and visitors happy. These training programmes, which were tailored to meet the needs of the community in Dubai, offer a platform for us to work together and build an effective and robust service ecosystem, all while continuously improving city experiences in Dubai, and ensuring higher levels of happiness and wellbeing."

Japan was selected for this year’s training programme primarily due to its customs and traditions, which differ greatly from that of Dubai, as well as its outstanding performance on the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report 2019, where Japan came in sixth place globally in the overall assessment.

The official inauguration of the programme will be held at the Cabinet Office of Japan, in the presence of several high-profile Japanese government officials.