Smart Dubai Launches Integration Platform As A Service At GITEX Technology Week 2020

Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:15 PM

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Service at GITEX Technology Week 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) Smart Dubai has launched the Integration Platform as a Service, iPaaS, at GITEX Technology Week, which is holding its 40th edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre from December 6 to 10, 2020.

The iPaaS is a continuation of the development of the current Government Service Bus, GSB. Integrated with the secure national digital identity platform UAE PASS, iPaaS allows users to easily onboard, search, and discover services, in addition to making information accessible to authorized consumers in a self-service fashion.

Wesam Lootah, CEO of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment, said: "Smart Dubai is the government entity tasked with spearheading the emirate’s transformation into the world’s smartest and happiest city – a mission that we fulfil by launching various initiatives and services to make life easier for Dubai’s inhabitants, as well as to streamline, automate, digitize, and ultimately upgrade government processes and procedures. The iPaaS serves that purpose, allowing for integrated, seamless, and customized services. It offers a host of benefits for participating entities, specifically where each has their own approach, depending on the specific use case."

In addition to the standard integration features like message transformation, protocol conversion, message mediation, and message routing, which are available on the GSB, iPaaS offers a host of new capabilities that enhance Smart Dubai’s overall organizational integration and API management capabilities.

The new features include enhanced security, access control and dedicated threat-protection layer, built-in dashboards for real-time traffic monitoring, multitenancy, and centralized governance, among others.

iPaaS offers users a set of operational benefits, such as the advantage of having one location to share and reuse assets among stakeholders of the platform, as well as the ability to ensure faster implementation and delivery of services (both internal and those directed to citizens), due to the availability of assets in a single platform.

The platform also helps reduce costs, and presents a set of technical benefits, namely the option to have iPaaS on Cloud, Hybrid, or on-premises, as well as advanced features such as integration, process automation and API management with central governance. It also allows users to select the architecture that best fits their needs and allows for seamless and easy-to-build integrations with other government entities.

Smart Dubai’s display this year bears the theme ‘Inspiring New Realities’ and showcases the latest upgrades to its strategies, projects, and services. Bringing together 20 government entities who will showcase advanced solutions being built by the Dubai Government to accelerate the city’s digital transformation.

