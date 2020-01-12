UrduPoint.com
Smart Dubai Launches ‘Smart Supplier’ App

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 09:15 PM

Smart Dubai launches ‘Smart Supplier’ app

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) Smart Dubai announced a new development regarding its "Smart Supplier" web application, which now allows suppliers registered with the Government Resource Planning Systems to access data, contracts, bids, and financial transactions from more than 50 Dubai Government entities through a mobile application.

The launch is part of Smart Dubai’s plans to meet the goals of the Dubai Paperless Strategy and transform all applicable internal and external government transactions into paperless operations by December 2021.

The Smart Supplier mobile application is available on Apple and Android phones, allowing all registered suppliers to conduct their transactions using their smartphones any time and from anywhere. This includes viewing documents related to bids, observing billing processes and paying tender fees, among other services. While users do not require a username or password to view the listed public bids, they will need them to access and apply for these bids.

"Smart Dubai has launched a series of initiatives and services in an effort to automate Dubai Government operations. These projects and services will serve to promote our role in achieving the objectives of the ‘Year of Preparation for the UAE’s 50th Anniversary’, announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

This, in turn, expedites Dubai’s transformation into a full-fledged smart city, and paves the way for implementing the Dubai Paperless Strategy 2021," said Wesam Lootah, CEO of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment.

The Smart Supplier application offers services allowing users to easily pay the fees of their tenders, if any, and submit invoices to government entities easily, saving nearly 40 percent of the time normally needed to process these invoices. The app also provides an interactive panel that allows registered suppliers to view their relevant statistics, the volume of work undertaken with government entities, and all of their contracts.

Additionally, the app allows suppliers to apply for delivery notifications for products and services, and receive digitally signed documents for products and services. As for government entities, the application allows them to enlist more suppliers for their available services, which serves to increase competition and speed the provision of better services.

