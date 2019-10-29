Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) Smart Dubai has revealed a list of the 14 entities that achieved the best results in the first half of the "Data First, The City’s Data Challenge", launched to recognise entities that will make the most contribution in terms of providing their respective data to the Dubai Pulse platform, and will help foster a data ecosystem within their entities.

As of the halfway mark of the challenge, the 14 most data-compliant entities scored compliance rates ranging from 87 percent to 98 percent.

Dubai Municipality: 98 percent Dubai Health Authority: 96 percent Dubai Land Department: 95 percent Dubai sports Council: 94 percent Legal Affairs Department: 94 percent Dubai Economic Development: 93 percent Road and Transport Authority: 93 percent Dubai Statistics Centre: 92 percent Department of Finance: 91 percent Dubai Electricity and Water Authority: 91 percent Dubai Culture: 90 percent Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment: 90 percent Dubai Courts: 88 percent Dubai Maritime City Authority: 87 percent Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director-General of Smart Dubai, CEO of Smart Dubai Data, said, "Establishing an up-to-date and pertinent record of city data is a leading objective for us at Smart Dubai, an objective that calls for engaging with government and semi-government entities across the emirate to collect their data, in line with the Dubai Data Law announced in October 2015."

"The Data First Challenge is a powerful instrument for us to advance this agenda," he continued. "It encourages our network of partners to join the effort and will recognise the entities that will make the most contributions towards building a holistic data ecosystem in Dubai. With 35 of our partner entities participating in the inaugural challenge, it is well on its way to achieving its goals."

"Data First, The City’s Data Challenge" will recognise the three entities that will make the most significant progress in accordance with five key criteria, first of which being compliance with the Dubai Data Law.

Secondly, participating entities are judged based on their attendance of Smart Dubai data events. The third criterion is collaboration on data requests from other government and semi-government entities, while number four on the list measures each entity’s contribution to increasing data hosted on Dubai Pulse by participating in ingestion cycles.

Finally, there is the entities’ support for building a data-driven culture through internal and external workshops and awareness programmes.

The Smart Dubai Data team will now monitor the status of all candidates in a tracking matrix against the set criteria. The winners will be awarded at an event in January 2020, which will bring together Government Heads and Data Champions from all participating entities.

The list of the 35 participating entities include the Community Development Authority, the Department of Finance, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners, Du, the Legal Affairs Department, the Dubai Airport Free Zone, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dubai Courts, Dubai Culture, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, and the Dubai International Financial Centre.

It also includes the Dubai Department of Economic Development; the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Dubai Financial Services Authority, the Dubai Health Authority, the Dubai Land Department, the Dubai Maritime City Authority, the Dubai Police, the Dubai Statistics Centre, the Knowledge & Human Development Authority, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, the Dubai Public Prosecution, and the Roads and Transport Authority.

The other participating entities comprise Dubai Media Incorporated, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, the Dubai Women’s Establishment; Dubai Civil Defence, Etisalat, the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department, the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Air Navigation Services, the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, Awqaf and Minor Affairs, and the Dubai Municipality.