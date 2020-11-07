Smart Dubai to participate in 40th GITEX Technology Week 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2020) Smart Dubai has announced its plans to participate in the 40th GITEX Technology Week, taking place on December 6-10, 2020, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where it intends to showcase the latest developments in terms of city-wide smart transformation and the positive impact digitisation is making on people’s lives.

Furthermore, Smart Dubai will be highlighting collaborative efforts undertaken in partnership with government entities when faced with the current global crisis, as well as the solutions developed to overcome them and move forward with digital development plans.

This year’s event coincides with Smart Dubai’s fifth anniversary, and the entity’s participation is set to shed light on the progress it has made in its mission to transform Dubai into the world’s smartest and happiest city, as well as the advancements recorded across various strategic digital transformation plans and projects.

Smart Dubai will also be looking to underline the importance and role of technology in facilitating people’s lives and supporting various city sectors. Several government entities will be joining Smart Dubai’s pavilion to showcase their existing and new services.

"GITEX Technology Week presents a prominent international platform that brings together leading global figures from the technology and smart city sectors to discuss and exchange ideas," Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director General of Smart Dubai, and CEO of the Dubai Data Establishment.

"It is an ideal opportunity for governments, companies, and individuals to get a closer look at international smart city trends and explore best practices and success stories in the sector."

"We take part in this year’s edition of the event as we celebrate the five-year anniversary of the establishment of Smart Dubai," he added. "This makes us more determined to position Dubai as a leader in terms of smart cities, and as a city that has developed its own unique approach to providing innovative services and initiatives, employing advanced technologies to make people’s lives easier and happier."

"These services have demonstrated their effectiveness in addressing global challenges such as the COVID-19 outbreak, where they offer solutions to curb the impact of such crises on various sectors,'' Al Nasser said. "This, ultimately, allowed Dubai to set the standard among smart cities, offering a successful model to be emulated around the world."

GITEX Technology Week 2020 lends its support to the international efforts to relaunch economic and investment activities around the world, as well as to reactivate vital communication channels. It brings influential stakeholders from technology and business sectors back together to set growth strategies that take these new developments into account and aim to achieve a set of ambitious objectives in the decade ahead.