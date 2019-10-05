Smart Dubai to shed light on initiatives towards paperless government, Smart City at GITEX

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2019) Preparations for Smart Dubai’s pavilion at the 39th edition of GITEX Technology Week 2019, to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 6th to 10th October, 2019, are underway.

Under the theme "From Paper to Paperless," Smart Dubai’s pavilion showcases Dubai’s strategies, services and initiatives that expedite the shift towards a paperless government that will further establish Dubai as a world leader in the smart city segment.

Smart Dubai is collaborating with 48 government, semi-government and private-sector entities in Dubai at GITEX Technology Week, with the various bodies taking part in the event under its umbrella and exhibiting ground-breaking smart government services.

Dr Aisha bint Butti bin Bishr, Smart Dubai’s Director-General, said, "GITEX Technology Week is nearly four decades old now, and throughout its journey, has successfully established itself as a world-leading annual technology event while boosting Dubai and the UAE’s global reputation in the technology sector. With a visitor footfall of nearly 100,000 from 140 countries, the event showcases ground-breaking tech developments with experts from Smart City experts as well as influential decision-makers from around the world meeting in Dubai."

"Once again, we are collaborating with government entities and partners from Dubai to highlight the progress made on the ambitious Dubai Paperless Strategy 2021, which seeks to achieve 100 per cent digital transition by the end of 2021, in line with the directives of our wise leadership," Dr. Aisha added.

Smart Dubai’s pavilion will focus on the Dubai Paperless Strategy 2021, which was launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, in February 2018, shedding light on its latest updates and what has been achieved to date.

One of the key elements in supporting the transition towards making Dubai paperless is the UAEPASS initiative – the UAE’s National Digital Identity – launched in October 2018 in collaboration with four UAE government entities.

UAEPASS allows citizens, residents and visitors to access government and private-sector services with an instant sign-in through a secure mobile-based authentication on the UAEPASS app, using a single set of login details.

It allows users to sign official documents digitally, using their smartphone, when transacting with government and private sector entities.

A recent addition to the city’s data offering was the Dubai Data Private Sector Strategy and Policy, which is designed to enable a data ecosystem and foster stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Smart Dubai will also use its pavilion at GITEX to highlight the "Data First, The City’s Data Challenge", a six-month-long competition that seeks to recognise entities that have made the most contributions in terms of providing their data to Smart Dubai Data, SDD.

Additionally, Smart Dubai will also show their soon to be launched Data Decentralisation Platform. This platform will act as a central exchange for data between government and private sector entities. Data will only be shared provided there is consent from the data owner.

Smart Dubai’s mission comprises the promotion of technology to maximise human benefit. Prominent among these technologies is Artificial Intelligence, AI, with Smart Dubai showcasing some use cases in different sectors based on AI.