Smart Dubai upgrades ‘Dubai Now’ App to commemorate ‘Year of Tolerance’

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) DUBAI, 7th July, 2019 (WAM) – Smart Dubai has upgraded its flagship "Dubai Now" application, designed to be the city’s one-stop shop for smart services, which will allow users to donate to four types of beneficiaries during the Year of Tolerance.

Launched in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Finance, DoF, the new feature offers a platform in which donations can be made to People of Determination, cancer patients, the elderly, and families needing financial aid. Once collected, the donations will then be delivered to beneficiaries, in collaboration with a number of charities and government agencies.

Regarding the new services, Smart Dubai’s Director-General, Dr Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, said, "As the government entity tasked with transforming Dubai into a full-fledged smart city, we sought to carry out our social responsibility activities, just as we provide all of our other services digitally and seamlessly. The new Dubai Now upgrade, we have launched to mark the Year of Tolerance, offers users a smart platform through which they can donate to charitable initiatives of their choice." She lauded the cooperation among various government entities and social organisations, which have come together to support those in need.

"We are satisfied with the developments in Dubai's digital transformation journey led by Smart Dubai, and we hope that the efforts of all the government agencies will be fruitful," said Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director-General, Dubai's DOF. "Enabling Dubai Government customers to donate to four sectors of beneficiaries through the 'Dubai Now' application will drive Dubai's charitable efforts through the Year of Tolerance by making it easier for those who wish to donate sadaqah and make other contributions, and ensure that they are delivered through the official, trusted channels."

"Our cooperation with Smart Dubai in upgrading Dubai Now is one of the many steps we have taken, based on the foundations of our wise leadership's vision and ambitious guidance," he added.

The joint project bringing together Smart Dubai and the DoF is part of the social responsibility efforts of both organisations. It reflects their dedication to charity and volunteer work during the Year of Tolerance, which was announced by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.