Smart Dubai urges public to utilise 'DubaiNow' app

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) Smart Dubai has called on all members of the community, private companies, and government entities, to rely more on smart services as part of the recently activated campaign titled ‘#Stay_In_We’ve_Got_You_Covered’.

Smart Dubai urged everyone to make use of the services offered through the 'DubaiNow' platform and application, which can be availed from home, allowing individuals to avoid unnecessary direct contact with people, cash money, and payment terminals.

The 'DubaiNow' application offers 116 services from 33 entities that fall under 10 different categories, namely: security and justice, public transportation, visas and residency, motor vehicles, health, business and employment, education, housing, islam, and donations and public services.