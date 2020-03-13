Smart Dubai’s robust infrastructure ensures strong business continuity

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2020) Aisha bint Butti bin Bishr, Director General of Smart Dubai, said Smart Dubai offers a range of solutions to support the measures outlined by Dubai Government to offer its employees flexible working conditions amidst the sensitive health environment prevailing across the world. She also said that its solutions enable both vendors and customers to interact and transact with Dubai Government departments without having to interface with them physically.

The General Secretariat of The Executive Council today outlined a range of measures designed to ensure a balance between safeguarding the health and safety of government employees and ensuring normal workflow in the government sector. The measures seek to provide maximum flexibility in the working conditions of government staff, taking into consideration the needs of the family and community.

The Executive Council’s measures include suspending fingerprint attendance machines and activating alternative attendance systems; as well as allowing pregnant female employees, elderly employees, employees with disabilities and immune-compromised personnel to work from home. All government departments have also been directed to encourage their customers to use online customer service apps.

Aisha bint Butti bin Bishr said: "As part of the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Smart Dubai Department has been working with a range of government and private sector partners to adopt advanced technologies and develop next-generation solutions that can transform Dubai into the world’s smartest cities. With HH Sheikh Mohammed announcing 2020 as the Year of Preparation for progress in the next 50 years, Smart Dubai has been working to further accelerate our smart city transformation efforts."

Following the launch of Dubai’s remarkable smart transformation journey, Dubai has emerged as the undisputed Digital Capital of the middle East, a profile recognized by leading global reports and indices, she said. Smart Dubai continues to strive towards fulfilling its mission of enhancing the happiness and satisfaction of the public and migrating towards a fully paperless government with 100 % digitization of internal and customer transactions by 2021, she added.

She further said: "Smart Dubai’s robust digital infrastructure and range of smart solutions have been designed to enable Dubai Government departments to ensure strong business continuity in any environment. Our solutions offer easy options for employees to work from home seamlessly without compromising on productivity or operational efficiency. Furthermore, our solutions allow both vendors and customers to interface with Dubai Government departments completely digitally for transacting services or business. Our smart transformation achievements have enabled us to provide Dubai government departments with a range of both human resources and business solutions to avoid any disruptions to normal operations whatever the challenges may be.

Key among Smart Dubai solutions that support the government’s measures is the Government Resource Planning System, an integrated system of centralised technical solutions built by Smart Dubai and implemented in more than 70 government entities in the emirate. The system allows all employees to digitally handle key internal government operations in the financial, logistics, procurement and human resources fields, including salaries, recruitment and asset management.

Smart Employee, another groundbreaking mobile app offered to all Dubai government employees in 58 Dubai government entities, allow them to access a range of HR and procurement services from the comfort of their home. Currently available to over 58,000 government employees, the app allows staff to register their attendance without having the need to use biometric attendance machines. Also supporting flexible working options is Smart Dubai’s Messaging and Collaboration system that allows all employees to remain connected with the office anytime and anywhere through e-mail hosting services, the government correspondence system, and more. Smart Dubai’s UAE PASS, the first national digital identity for all citizens and residents, allows them to access various government websites and apps with one digital ID.

Business customers and vendors of Dubai Government too can interact and transact with Dubai government department online through Smart Dubai’s apps without the need to physically visit the department. Smart Dubai’s Smart Supplier, Dubai Government’s gateway to doing business with suppliers, allows vendors access a range of services anywhere at any time, without the need to visit government offices or meet government employees. Its features include registering accounts for vendors’ staff, viewing and paying for tenders, receiving purchase orders, uploading invoices tracking payments and much more. Smart Supplier also helps companies stay up-to-date with continuous feedback on the status of their registration, tender submissions, purchase orders, payments and much more.

The DubaiNow mobile app allows citizens, residents and visitors to access 116 services from 33 government and private entities, from the comfort of their home. They can pay bills and fines; top-up Salik and NOL; request their children’s academic history; get, renew and cancel their spouse’s and children’s residency; pay for fuel at ENOC stations; and renew car registrations, among other services.

Finally, Smart Dubai’s data platform Dubai Pulse, also known as the digital backbone of Dubai, hosts over 550 Open and Shared Dubai Government Data Sets. These data sets act as the key ingredient in helping Data Scientists locally and internationally continuously develop use cases, fostering the city’s data ecosystem and generating the most value out of the city’s data.