Smart energy solution providers aim to expand in Middle East market

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The middle East has emerged as one of the most critical global markets for the solar energy sector, offering a unique opportunity for global solar energy companies looking to expand their operations.

At the World Future Energy Summit, held as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, companies specialising in solar energy solutions showcased cutting-edge innovations in drones, robotic cleaning systems, and sun-tracking technologies as they aim to expand into Middle Eastern markets. They emphasised the summit's importance as a gateway to the Middle East's booming solar sector.

Suzhi Xiao, Chief Technology Officer of Skysys Intelligent Technology, noted that her company is participating for the first time to showcase drone-based solutions that analyse solar panels and wind turbines using AI to deliver accurate performance data.

"The summit provides us with a foothold in a region witnessing rapid adoption of renewable energy, especially solar," she added, noting that the summit provides a valuable opportunity to present their products to a global audience and expand their presence in the region and beyond.

Kai Zhao, Sales Director at Langfang Sol-Bright New Energy Technology, underscored the importance of the summit in showcasing solutions for automated solar panel cleaning and expanding in the Middle East, a key region for solar energy projects.

Sol Bright, headquartered in Beijing with a regional office in Dubai, provides automated cleaning systems for large-scale solar projects in desert environments.

Zhao addressed the challenges of traditional solar panel cleaning methods in arid regions, noting, "Robotic systems offer a sustainable, waterless cleaning solution, making them ideal for desert conditions."

Chen Xiakun, Sales Manager at Solar-Lit, said the company holds a 46% market share in the Middle East and North Africa for robotic cleaning systems. He emphasised the significance of the region's markets for their global operations and noted that the summit supports their efforts to strengthen their presence and expand into new markets.

"Solar-Lit robotic cleaning systems improve energy generation efficiency by minimising the impact of debris accumulation on solar panels," he added.

Bernie Dong, Sales Manager at Jiangsu Evershine Energy Technology, highlighted the importance of sun-tracking systems in boosting energy efficiency, particularly for large-scale projects. "These solutions enhance sustainable solar energy production, providing significant growth opportunities for companies in this field," he said.