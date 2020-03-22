‘Smarter Mobility World’ goes digital, broadens reach and supports environment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) In compliance with safety measures put in place by the Government of Dubai to safeguard the well-being of all residents and visitors, as well as in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint, The Sustainable City, the middle East’s first fully-operational sustainable community, is collaborating with Generation.e to alter the format of the upcoming Smarter Mobility World into a fully digitised version: 'Smarter Mobility World LIVE'.

Smarter Mobility World, slated to take place on 24th and 25th March, is a unique two-day summit that brings together game-changers, solution providers, policy shapers and makers, and thought leaders from across the world to consider, collaborate, co-create and consolidate efforts for accelerating the transition to electric and smart mobility in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Hosted by Roger Atkins and Nicki Shields, the live stream will be free of charge, open for all, and feature product demonstrations, panel discussions, fireside chats, live global Q&As, and interactions with a live digital audience.

Making a special appearance will be Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, who will be addressing viewers live.

The event will be live-streamed on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter, and create a unique opportunity to interact with the government, professionals, students, and consumers who may be working or restricted to remaining home.

Faris Saeed, CEO of Diamond Developers, developer of The Sustainable City, said, "Over the past few weeks, we have been evaluating the developments around COVID-19. After careful consideration, we have decided to completely transform Smarter Mobility World into a live-streamed, digital platform to ensure the health and safety of our employees, clients, partners, customers, and community, and to endeavour to decrease the carbon footprint, as much as possible.

"We are proud to be dispersing knowledge among audiences and we are exceptionally delighted that people from all over the world will be able to partake in the event’s sessions. It is of absolute importance that we progress on our mission to inspire the transformation to smarter mobility, especially during times of uncertainty such as the ones we are experiencing," he added.

Smarter Mobility World 2020 will be available online, accompanied with Arabic subtitles. Interested individuals need to pre-register to receive a live-streaming link.