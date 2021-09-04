SMTC develops skills of graduates looking for work

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2021) With the aim of qualifying job seekers in the media field from university and college graduates registered with the Human Resources Department of the Government of Sharjah, the Sharjah Media Training Centre (SMTC), affiliated to Sharjah Broadcasting Authority has launched the "I Can" initiative in its second edition, which will run until December 30.

The initiative includes training in six specialisations in the media field, with the participation of several male and female job seekers in the media field, who will receive, at the end of the training, from the Sharjah Media Training Centre a diploma in different media areas.

Commenting on this, Hussain Shaheen, Director of the Sharjah Media Training Centre (SMTC) explained that the centre aims, through this initiative, to provide graduates looking for work in the media field with various knowledge and skills.