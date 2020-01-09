UrduPoint.com
Smuggling Of Diamonds Prevented At Sharjah Airport

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

Smuggling of diamonds prevented at Sharjah Airport

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2020) The Federal Customs Authority, FCA, has announced the foiling a smuggling attempt at Sharjah International Airport.

The Authority, in cooperation with the Sharjah Ports and Customs Department and the General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones, succeeded in thwarting the smuggling of some 297 grams of rough diamonds, valued at approximately US$90,000.

According to an FCA statement, an unidentified male hailing from an African nation had swallowed the diamonds - contained in three plastic blags - in an attempt to smuggle them in to the UAE and sell them.

Upon his arrival, the individual had his passport seized, and was escorted to customs inspectors who searched his luggage and body for the diamonds.

During questioning, the man, who works for a mobile phone company, admitted to visiting the UAE several times but said it was the first time he attempted to illegally bring in diamonds.

The FCA noted that the individual had confessed to purchasing the black market diamonds with two other individuals, and had planned to sell the diamonds in the UAE, but had not specified any potential buyers Ali Saeed Alneyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, commended the swift response by customs officials, noting their keenness on protecting the UAE community from "negative practices" and stopping those who try to exploit the country to attain illegal gains by violating international norms and customs.

