DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) In collaboration with Nasdaq Dubai, Sobha Realty rang the market opening bell to mark its support of “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign aims to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund during the Holy Month of Ramadan, providing a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries with food insecurity.

Sobha Realty has pledged to contribute AED 50 million over a span of five years to support the campaign, which aims to mobilise regional, international, and local efforts to implement programmes that can eradicate hunger within an institutional framework.

This initiative builds on previous successful food aid campaigns, including “10 Million Meals”, “100 Million Meals”, and “1 Billion Meals” launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum over the past few years.