Social Cohesion Leaders Council explores social cohesion, quality of life

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) The Social Cohesion Leaders Majlis, held as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, presented practical initiatives to enhance social cohesion and quality of life in Dubai.

The discussions addressed policies to support education and healthcare in line with the emirate’s vision to be the world’s best city to live, work and visit.

Chaired by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of Dubai Community Development Authority, the Majlis brought together Dubai leaders and international experts who exchanged insights to further improve residents’ experiences and promote sustainable development.

Buhumaid said the forum reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to translate ideas into action and cultivate leaders who can drive transformation.

She noted the Majlis focuses on the human dimension by generating solutions that improve community wellbeing.

Participants discussed initiatives to foster belonging and strengthen cohesion, while exploring future-focused education models and healthcare systems. An interactive workshop titled How Can Dubai Enable Thriving Lives, held in collaboration with ReD Associates, examined aspects of daily life in Dubai and identified opportunities to enhance residents’ experiences.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum hosted 1,000 government and private sector leaders for strategic dialogue on delivering Sheikh Mohammed’s vision to establish Dubai as the world’s best city.