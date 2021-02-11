Social entrepreneurs with innovative environmental solutions encouraged to apply for 'Ma’an' Social Incubator

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an has invited social entrepreneurs who have a sustainable idea that can protect Abu Dhabi’s environment to apply for the Ma’an Social Incubator (MSI) before the 13th February deadline.

Based on the ‘Environment’ theme and in partnership with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Ma’an is looking for innovative solutions that can help minimise waste and single use plastics and promote sustainable ecotourism across Abu Dhabi.

Social entrepreneurs that have an exciting business idea which can be turned into a product or service are encouraged to apply for funding and a package of business development support through the MSI.

Applications for the fourth cohort of the MSI opened in December and Ma’an will shortlist the 10 winning social start-ups.

The environment has been identified as a pressing social challenge with 13 million tonnes of plastic entering oceans every year and a huge 9.8 million tonnes of solid waste in the emirate, according to the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

Faisal Al Hamoudi, Acting Executive Director for Social Incubator and Contracting at Ma’an, said, "With only a short time to go until the 13th February deadline, we would like social entrepreneurs to step forward and play their part in helping save the environment through the MSI programme.

"Since its launch, the MSI has proved to be a ground-breaking programme that has delivered incredible results. It has allowed people to learn new skills and enhance their knowledge while at the same time solve some of the most pressing social challenges in Abu Dhabi.

This fourth cohort of the MSI will be no different.

"The environment has become an important issue that is widely discussed and it’s essential we use this opportunity to make a big difference that will not only benefit our ecosystem but also make Abu Dhabi a better place to work and live in."

As part of the MSI, Ma’an will invest more than AED 2 million in this cycle and support the social entrepreneurs, who will undergo a 90-day training programme to develop their innovative ideas into strong business ventures.

Ma’an’s investment will see the successful applicants have access to milestone-based funding, mentorship, office space, business expertise and investors.

Ma’an aims to encourage talented, enthusiastic, creative and driven social entrepreneurs who can deliver evidence-based social impact. It also seeks to grow Abu Dhabi’s third sector through supporting not-for-profits and social enterprises to contribute to the development of strong, active and connect communities.

Applications are open until 13th February with shortlisted teams invited to pitch to a judging panel. The 10 winning teams will then be selected and undergo the programme.

Each team will be eligible to receive milestone funding, released at key milestones achievements, applicants must be 18 and above, living in the UAE, or willing to relocate to Abu Dhabi.