Social media erupts with excitement over first Emirati in space

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) Social media yesterday erupted in excitement and support for Hazza Al Mansoori, the first Emirati astronaut to launch into space, with both adults and children cheering on their hero, who has since landed safely on the International Space Station.

Tens of thousands of social media users took to Twitter to react to photos and videos of Al Mansoori as he launched into the International Space Station from Baikonur, Kazakhstan, elevating his name as the most trending topic across the country.

"The word 'impossible' has no meaning in the UAE," wrote one social media user on the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre's account on Twitter. "What an emotional rollercoaster! So much excitement! So many tears of joy! Today, the UAE has made history and sent its first astronaut to space," said another.

Social media users also reacted with excitement to a video shared by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, of his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, donning cycling gear as he took a break on the side of the road in Dubai to watch the historic moment yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Ruler's Twitter account flooded with congratulatory messages. "It’s a reflection of a great leader's vision, always proud to be an Emirati," said one, while another enthused, "No limit to our imagination, a dream of millions come true."

Another video, that was shared by the WAM, also went viral, amassing 118,177 views. It captured the reaction of university students and school children gathering at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre to view the launch, reflecting pride in their faces as they watched the inspirational moment which proved to them one thing - the sky is truly no limit.

Perhaps some of the most notable images were of Al Mansoori’s two children, who were seen waving goodbye to their father using the UAE's three-finger salute - symbolising win, victory, and love. The same gesture which he used to greet the world with from outer space.