Social Security Benefits Total AED5.55 Billion In 9 Months

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

The value of financial aid and other social benefits provided by the Federal Government to UAE citizens in the first nine months of 2019 increased to AED5.55 billion, a two percent rise compared to the same period in 2018, according to the Ministry of Finance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) The value of financial aid and other social benefits provided by the Federal Government to UAE citizens in the first nine months of 2019 increased to AED5.55 billion, a two percent rise compared to the same period in 2018, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Government expenses categorised as financial aid and social benefits accounted for 14.7 percent of the total Federal Government expenses in the first nine months of 2019 valued at AED37.8 billion.

Detailed financial information on budget spending in 2019 showed that the value the financial aid provided to UAE citizens from January to September 2019 totalled AED2.

135 billion while social benefits expenditure amounted to around AED3.415 billion during the same reporting period.

The aid provided by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Community Development included social support and cash assistance made available to eligible citizens, people of determination and senior citizens, as well as social care, marriage grants and other services that aim to strengthen families ties.

