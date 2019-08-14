UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Social Start-ups Receive Masterclass In Pitch Training

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 01:30 PM

Social start-ups receive masterclass in pitch training

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2019) Social start-ups shortlisted for the 'Ma’an Social Incubator' programme were taught the basics of a successful business pitch today at a masterclass organised by the Authority for Social Contribution, Ma’an.

The training was designed to prepare the teams for their formal pitch to a judging panel in late August where the 25 finalists will be narrowed down to 10 teams who will participate in the incubator programme.

The first incubator of its kind in Abu Dhabi focused on growing social businesses, the ventures proposed by all teams will deliver solutions for people of determination (persons with disabilities) living in the capital.

Ma’an will invest more than AED4.4million in the 10 teams to participate in the incubator, available in the form of milestone funding, mentorship, office space, business expertise and access to investors.

Established in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Ma'an aims to bring together government, private sector and civil society entities to support a culture of social contribution and participation.

The authority will deliver solutions for social challenges with four main pillars of work – a Social Investment Fund, a Social Incubator Programme, Community Engagement Programmes and the introduction of a new type of public contracting, Social Impact bonds.

Ma’an is part of the ‘Ghadan 21’ programme that is working to accelerate Abu Dhabi’s economy.

Related Topics

Business Civil Society Abu Dhabi Ma'an February August 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Tuesday

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 August 2019

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

20 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

21 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.