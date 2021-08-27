Societies thriving with women at the helm: UAE ambassadresses

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2021) UAE diplomats have underlined the significant role played by women worldwide and their contributions to the growth drive of their local economies.

In statements marking the Emirati Women's Day, Lana Nusseibeh, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations, said, "Women and men have always been considered equal partners. This status quo has been upheld through the stewardship of the mother of our nation, H.H, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak."

From guaranteeing women rights under law, to promoting equal pay for equal work, she continued, "we are actively empowering women to be the agents they are. Without a doubt, championing women and girls has been the key to our nation's success. I am honored to represent a nation that recognises women and girls as critical pillars of our society and to help advance their role globally through my position at the UN."

Prosperous societies are rooted in an inclusive peace designed by the entire community, she added. "This is our approach at home and abroad. When we join the UN Security Council in January 2022, we will continue to advocate for the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in the peace continuum. We will continue to serve as an example, as well as a collaborator, in balancing the scales of gender equality. Together, we can shape a world where everyone has an opportunity to succeed."

Marking the same occasion, Hend Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to France, said, "Since the UAE’s founding as a nation nearly 50 years ago, the UAE Government has prioritised the empowerment of Emirati women. Women have long been recognised by the UAE leadership as equal partners in the nation’s development into a regional and global leader for women’s advancement. Under the guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the UAE has pioneered strategies to empower Emirati women in all fields."

Now, she continued, nine women constitute 29% of ministerial positions, one of the highest proportions in the middle East, and women occupy 50 percent of the Federal National Council’s seats.

"At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, women make up half the Ministry’s employees and nearly a third of UAE diplomats.

Women also comprised 70% of the team behind the UAE Astronaut Programme, which produced the UAE’s first astronaut."

Against the backdrop of these national achievements, the ambassador added, "I would like to underscore that women are leading the formulation of policies at every level, including critical issues such as international cooperation, food and water security, public education, culture, and advanced technology. We in the UAE believe that women have an important role to play in advancing our country’s vision for a more peaceful, stable world, and I look forward with enthusiasm and optimism to a future in which women continue to transform society for the benefit of all."

For her part, Hissa Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the Netherlands, said, "This memorable day was established due to the keen vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, President of the General Women’s Union – Chairwoman of Motherhood and Childhood Supreme Council. Thus, today is an occasion for Emirati women to celebrate their achievements and goals, as well as their role in building the country’s future."

The ambassador added, "Under our wise leadership, women have accomplished many achievements and are supported by laws enacted to help women further advance. Consequently, Emirati women have made enormous strides in many fields, including government, education, business, space, and technology. Moreover, women constitute half of the members of the Federal National Council, a unique achievement both regionally and globally. Women also make up a significant portion of the employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which supports them and allows them to excel in leadership and decision-making positions."

Over the past fifty years, Emirati women have played a major role in building a solid framework for society. Such an approach is not new for Emirati women, as they have taken it upon themselves to foster future generations that later become a source of pride for the nation, she noted.

"I am proud of this achievement, and being a part of it gives me confidence that the UAE will continue on its path as a world leader in women's empowerment under our wise leadership," she concluded.