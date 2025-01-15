Solar and Clean Energy Conference opens in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2025 (WAM) – The Solar and Clean Energy Conference commenced today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) as part of the World Future Energy Summit 2025, held during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), inaugurated the conference in the presence of several officials, experts, and specialists in the energy sector from across the region and the world.

In his opening speech, Al Olama said, "We gather at a critical moment in history. As the global community races against the clock to combat climate change, the urgency for transformative action in the energy sector has never been greater. Science is clear: the transition to solar and clean energy is not an option but a necessity. It is our collective responsibility to accelerate the pace of change, ensuring that clean energy projects are at the forefront of our strategies."

He added that the UAE stands as a beacon of progress and innovation in the renewable energy sector. It boasts three of the world's largest and most cost-effective solar plants. Additionally, the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant plays a critical role in diversifying our energy mix, providing up to 25% of the UAE's electricity needs from emission-free sources.

Al Olama noted that the National Hydrogen Strategy was launched to turn the UAE into a key producer and exporter of low-carbon hydrogen. The strategy helps accelerate the global hydrogen economy and will scale up local hydrogen production to 1.

4 million tons per annum by 2031 and 15 million tons per annum by 2050.

He added, "At COP28, the UAE spearheaded the UAE Consensus, calling for tripling renewable energy capacity globally by 2030. This landmark pledge highlights our dedication to not only meeting but exceeding the targets required to mitigate the impacts of climate change. The UAE's leadership in forming coalitions and driving international collaboration serves as a testament to our unwavering resolve.

"We envision a future where affordable, sustainable, and secure clean energy powers every corner of our country, and this requires the unwavering dedication of governments, private sectors, and communities alike."

He emphasised that achieving significant progress in the clean energy transition requires mobilising resources and investments in renewable energy projects on both national and global levels. Strategic investments are critical for reducing emissions and enhancing the resilience of energy systems worldwide.

However, he noted that technology and funding alone are insufficient. Collaboration plays a pivotal role in driving progress, as the challenges ahead demand partnerships that foster innovation and knowledge exchange.

Al Olama encouraged active participation in the conference's discussions and sessions, urging attendees to share insights, form alliances, and explore opportunities that could shape the future of the energy sector for generations.