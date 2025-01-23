Open Menu

Solar Fastest Growing EU Power Source In 2024: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 03:33 PM

Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) A report has revealed that solar remained the EU’s fastest growing power source in 2024, rising above coal for the first time.

The report, based on data from Ember energy think tank, indicated that solar was the fastest growing EU power source in 2024; capacity additions hit a record high and generation was 22% higher than in 2023.

“Solar (11%, 304 TWh) overtook coal (10%, 269 TWh) for the first time in 2024, meaning coal has fallen from being the third largest EU power source in 2019 to the sixth largest in 2024,” the report added.

Chris Rosslowe, Senior Energy Analyst at Ember, stated that the EU's electricity transition has progressed faster than anyone anticipated in the past five years.

