Solar power plant at Emirates Industry for Camel Milk to start operations in early 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, has visited the facility of the Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products, EICMP, producer of Camelicious, the leading UAE brand of camel milk.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi was accompanied by Mutashar Awadh Al Badri, Deputy General Manager and business Development Manager of EICMP, as well as several representatives of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE.

During his visit, Dr. Al Zeyoudi was briefed on EICMP’s manufacturing process and future expansion plans, as well as the challenges facing animal farming and industrial production. He was also updated on the progress of construction of the solar power plant at EICMP, which is being built in partnership with TOTAL, a world leader in oil and gas and renewable energy technology. The Minister praised the camel waste recycling project, which is set to be launched by EICMP as an important source for renewable energy generation and environmental sustainability. The pilot operation of the plant is expected to commence in early 2020.

He emphasised that the UAE plays a prominent role in the transformation of global energy, and is one of the largest investor and donor countries in the renewable energy sector. In addition, the UAE capital Abu Dhabi hosts the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA. Clean energy solutions through its nationally defined voluntary targets, which were announced at the UN Climate Action Summit last September, aim to bring the proportion of clean energy in the total domestic energy mix to 50 percent by 2050.

Speaking on the visit, Mutashar Awadh Al Badri, Deputy General Manager and Business Development Manager of EICMP, said, "We are very pleased to welcome the Minister of Climate Change and Environment and thank and appreciate the efforts of the Ministry led by him, for their wholehearted support to EICMP’s management in securing international credentials and expanding exports to new markets. We are taking the necessary steps to be the first and the largest camel milk farm in the world to recycle camel waste and leverage solar energy in our production infrastructure. Doing so will demonstrate that sustainability is a main focus for us at EICMP and help achieve our vision and strategy, which were set in line with the directives of the government and derived from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the field of sustainability and clean energy."

Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products is the leading and most advanced camel milk production farm in the world. It has more than 6,500 camels and is extensively controlled to comply with the highest international standards.

The factory applies HACCP requirements and strict EU procedures, is ISO22000 certified for both farm and milk processing facilities and is FDA-approved. Currently, it exports products from the United Arab Emirates to the USA, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries. EICMP aims to increase, promote and sustain the camel milk production industry in the United Arab Emirates and the world.