Solar-storage Combo Key To Middle East Smart Buildings, Says Disruptive Innovation Expert

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 06:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) A combination of solar power generation and storage systems will be the most efficient means of transforming buildings throughout the middle East from energy-passive to active, according to Marc Helfter, Disruptive Innovation Director for the electrical installations solutions provider, Hager Group.

Speaking ahead of the Digitalisation in Energy Conference, which will run at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 3rd to 5th March 2020, Helfter said the region’s future "smart" buildings will be totally electric powered.

Helfter, who will present a "Smart Building in Action" case study at the conference, said the region’s high sunshine penetration rate – running at 1747 kWh/kWp/year in Dubai – made solar the obvious choice to power buildings, but solutions need to be supported by storage infrastructure.

"Within the region, solar has by far the most potential, but to be fully efficient, PV installations have to be combined with energy storage solutions," he said, adding, "The future will be fully electric. Mobility, heating, cooling will become electric. Buildings will go from passive to active as they produce a part of their energy, then exchange information and energy with the grid."

"In this way, smart buildings will play a role in the electric eco-system. Renewable energies need storage capacities and flexibility.

Buildings connected to the grid can provide services in terms of flexibility to utilities or grid operators," he added.

The impact of smart buildings and office space is one of the three seminars which make up the "Digitalisation in Energy Conference", which is part of Middle East Energy, the global power industry event, previously known as Middle East Electricity "Smart buildings are a key component of the Middle East and Africa’s smart cities market which has been forecast by KPMG to be worth US$2.7 billion by 2022," explained Claudia Konieczna, Exhibition Director, Middle East Energy.

"The digital conference will feature cutting-edge content from those at the very forefront of the revolution with delegates gaining insights and access to key players from across the full industry value chain, including relevant Government-related entities, utility providers, developers, investors, manufacturers, automation providers, academics, R&D specialists and engineers," Konieczna added.

Other "Digitalisation in Energy Conference" sessions will focus on Digital Grids and Digital Future Cities. The conference is part of an expanded Middle East Energy knowledge programme, which, for the first time, includes a high-level plenary sessions summit providing specific market information.

