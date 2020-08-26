UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Solid Progress Across Aldar’s Developments In Previous Quarter With Yas Acres Handovers Continuing At Pace

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 01:15 AM

Solid progress across Aldar’s developments in previous quarter with Yas Acres handovers continuing at pace

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 25th August 2020 (WAM) - Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) today delivered its latest update on projects under development across Abu Dhabi.

Considerable progress is being made across Aldar’s entire development portfolio on Yas Island. Yas Acres, the flagship waterfront and golf course villa and townhouse development, is nearing full completion, with handovers well underway. Upcoming activities will focus on snagging works and continued handovers to customers.

Meanwhile, the Water’s Edge development near Yas Marina has maintained steady progress to reach over 60% completion, with external landscaping and internal road works commencing throughout the 13 mid-rise residential blocks. Excavation and deep infrastructure utilities works have also continued at pace for the 238 land plots at Aldar’s latest waterfront development, Lea.

At Reflection on Reem Island, strong progress is being made across the 374-apartment development, and has surpassed the quarter-complete milestone, with block work and slab-casting advancing rapidly in both towers. The two towers at Reflection will provide residents with stunning views of the sea, mangroves, nearby park, or Abu Dhabi’s modern skyline.

Open to all nationalities, the 422,370 square metre community at Saadiyat Reserve has witnessed major milestones including awarding the contract and the mobilisation of the contractor on site in late June.

Construction activities are set to commence imminently, focusing on infrastructure progress including sewerage, water, power, irrigation and gas works, as well as road works and street lighting.

Progress continues at the Alreeman community in Al Shamkha, nearing the half-complete milestone. The mixed-use development has seen shallow utilities such as gas networks and irrigation this quarter, with upcoming work focusing on substation foundations and the construction of irrigation-pumping stations. Aldar’s Alreeman II community, dedicated to UAE Nationals, has seen preparation works for sewer network excavation and dewatering drilling activity commence, with sewerage excavations and installations set to take place in the coming months.

The spacious Alghadeer development has reached the final quarter of development, with all waterprooﬁng works complete, along with the majority of internal painting works finished for all residences. The completion of all finishing works will continue throughout the next quarter, with significant progress being made on landscaping throughout the community.

Related Topics

Water UAE Abu Dhabi Road Progress SITE June August Gas 2020 All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

RTA, DANS sign MoU in support of Autonomous Air Ve ..

3 minutes ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ Programme t ..

3 minutes ago

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

1 hour ago

UN Hopes Palestine Starts Collecting Clearance Rev ..

53 minutes ago

Israel, UAE defense ministers discuss normalisatio ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.