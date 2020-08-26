Solid progress across Aldar’s developments in previous quarter with Yas Acres handovers continuing at pace

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 25th August 2020 (WAM) - Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) today delivered its latest update on projects under development across Abu Dhabi.

Considerable progress is being made across Aldar’s entire development portfolio on Yas Island. Yas Acres, the flagship waterfront and golf course villa and townhouse development, is nearing full completion, with handovers well underway. Upcoming activities will focus on snagging works and continued handovers to customers.

Meanwhile, the Water’s Edge development near Yas Marina has maintained steady progress to reach over 60% completion, with external landscaping and internal road works commencing throughout the 13 mid-rise residential blocks. Excavation and deep infrastructure utilities works have also continued at pace for the 238 land plots at Aldar’s latest waterfront development, Lea.

At Reflection on Reem Island, strong progress is being made across the 374-apartment development, and has surpassed the quarter-complete milestone, with block work and slab-casting advancing rapidly in both towers. The two towers at Reflection will provide residents with stunning views of the sea, mangroves, nearby park, or Abu Dhabi’s modern skyline.

Open to all nationalities, the 422,370 square metre community at Saadiyat Reserve has witnessed major milestones including awarding the contract and the mobilisation of the contractor on site in late June.

Construction activities are set to commence imminently, focusing on infrastructure progress including sewerage, water, power, irrigation and gas works, as well as road works and street lighting.

Progress continues at the Alreeman community in Al Shamkha, nearing the half-complete milestone. The mixed-use development has seen shallow utilities such as gas networks and irrigation this quarter, with upcoming work focusing on substation foundations and the construction of irrigation-pumping stations. Aldar’s Alreeman II community, dedicated to UAE Nationals, has seen preparation works for sewer network excavation and dewatering drilling activity commence, with sewerage excavations and installations set to take place in the coming months.

The spacious Alghadeer development has reached the final quarter of development, with all waterprooﬁng works complete, along with the majority of internal painting works finished for all residences. The completion of all finishing works will continue throughout the next quarter, with significant progress being made on landscaping throughout the community.