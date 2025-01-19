Open Menu

Solidarity, Generosity Core Values Deeply Rooted In UAE Society, UAHR Affirms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Solidarity, generosity core values deeply rooted in UAE society, UAHR affirms

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) The Union Association for Human Rights (UAHR) has emphasised that solidarity and generosity are core values deeply embedded in UAE society.

This came in a statement issued by the association on the occasion of the anniversary of January 17. The date of the brutal aggression carried out by the Houthi terrorist militias on civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi in 2022.

The Association praised the message of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on this national occasion, where His Highness said, ‘’17 January is a day when we remember the strength, resilience, and solidarity of the people of the UAE. These values are an eternal source of pride and honour that we collectively commit to passing on to future generations. May our nation forever remain a beacon of unity and goodwill for all of humanity."

The UAHR emphasised that the message of His Highness the President of the UAE is the main pillar of the lessons learnt from the anniversary of this historic day. It will serve as a catalyst for the UAE's ongoing commitment to the values of giving, dedication, and sacrifice, supporting its humanitarian role.

The Association commended the message of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which emphasised the importance of national unity and reinforced the values of loyalty, rallying and nobility of the people of the UAE.

It also emphasises that the UAE has always been a beacon of generosity and dedication and an oasis of stability and prosperity.

The UAHR stressed the importance of honouring core values that foster a humanitarian spirit, promote global solidarity against terrorism and extremism, and strengthen development efforts for building a better future for future generations.

This aligns with the objectives of the Summit of the Future, which emphasises the commitment of nations to building a better future for generations to come, while also promoting the high humanitarian values that have become part of the UAE’s societal culture, as reinforced by international human rights laws and conventions.

In conclusion, the UAHR commended the UAE's national capabilities that have enhanced its global standing, allowing it to excel in crisis management, achieve significant development, and attain top rankings in various international indicators across economics, security, development, and humanitarian efforts.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid January May All From Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE participates in World Economic Forum 'Davos 20 ..

UAE participates in World Economic Forum 'Davos 2025' with delegation of over 10 ..

5 minutes ago
 Digital transformation opens new horizons for coop ..

Digital transformation opens new horizons for cooperation with UAE: Estonian Hea ..

6 minutes ago
 Solidarity, generosity core values deeply rooted i ..

Solidarity, generosity core values deeply rooted in UAE society, UAHR affirms

6 minutes ago
 UAE tops Arab list as best, most attractive destin ..

UAE tops Arab list as best, most attractive destination for investment: Dhaman

1 hour ago
 Gaza ceasefire begins, aid flows in

Gaza ceasefire begins, aid flows in

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed reviews Economic Security Cen ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed reviews Economic Security Center of Dubai’s strategy for ..

2 hours ago
SEWA implements water networks projects in Kalba

SEWA implements water networks projects in Kalba

3 hours ago
 DLD enables private property owners on Sheikh Zaye ..

DLD enables private property owners on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Jaddaf to convert t ..

4 hours ago
 FAHR, Emirates NBD to eliminate salary certificat ..

FAHR, Emirates NBD to eliminate salary certificate requirement for federal emp ..

4 hours ago
 SIB's profit surpasses AED1 billion for 1st time i ..

SIB's profit surpasses AED1 billion for 1st time in its history

4 hours ago
 RTA awards AED1.5 billion contract for Al Fay Stre ..

RTA awards AED1.5 billion contract for Al Fay Street Development Project

5 hours ago
 Davos Forum kicks off tomorrow in Switzerland with ..

Davos Forum kicks off tomorrow in Switzerland with 3,000 global figures

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East