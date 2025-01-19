Solidarity, generosity core values deeply rooted in UAE society, UAHR affirms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) The Union Association for Human Rights (UAHR) has emphasised that solidarity and generosity are core values deeply embedded in UAE society.

This came in a statement issued by the association on the occasion of the anniversary of January 17. The date of the brutal aggression carried out by the Houthi terrorist militias on civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi in 2022.

The Association praised the message of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on this national occasion, where His Highness said, ‘’17 January is a day when we remember the strength, resilience, and solidarity of the people of the UAE. These values are an eternal source of pride and honour that we collectively commit to passing on to future generations. May our nation forever remain a beacon of unity and goodwill for all of humanity."

The UAHR emphasised that the message of His Highness the President of the UAE is the main pillar of the lessons learnt from the anniversary of this historic day. It will serve as a catalyst for the UAE's ongoing commitment to the values of giving, dedication, and sacrifice, supporting its humanitarian role.

The Association commended the message of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which emphasised the importance of national unity and reinforced the values of loyalty, rallying and nobility of the people of the UAE.

It also emphasises that the UAE has always been a beacon of generosity and dedication and an oasis of stability and prosperity.

The UAHR stressed the importance of honouring core values that foster a humanitarian spirit, promote global solidarity against terrorism and extremism, and strengthen development efforts for building a better future for future generations.

This aligns with the objectives of the Summit of the Future, which emphasises the commitment of nations to building a better future for generations to come, while also promoting the high humanitarian values that have become part of the UAE’s societal culture, as reinforced by international human rights laws and conventions.

In conclusion, the UAHR commended the UAE's national capabilities that have enhanced its global standing, allowing it to excel in crisis management, achieve significant development, and attain top rankings in various international indicators across economics, security, development, and humanitarian efforts.