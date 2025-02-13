Solomon Islands seeks to strengthen partnership with UAE in energy, trade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Jeremiah Manele, Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, confirmed that his country is keen to enhance economic cooperation with the UAE, aiming to drive the growth of bilateral trade and investment relations to new horizons.

He stressed his government's readiness to work closely with the UAE government to accelerate trade exchanges.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his country’s first participation in the 2025 World Government Summit, Manele noted that the UAE and the Solomon Islands share strong economic ties, highlighting the presence of several attractive investment opportunities for UAE companies in his country.

He explained that climate change is not merely an environmental issue, but a real crisis that requires broad international cooperation. He affirmed that the Solomon Islands is keen to strengthen its international partnerships, especially with the UAE, to work on renewable energy projects and ensure sustainable solutions for the future of the planet.

In this regard, Manele pointed to the UAE's contribution in financing the Tina River Hydro Development Project in the Solomon Islands, which is still under construction. The project received funding from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development in previous years. He expressed his hopes for creating similar opportunities, especially in the field of solar energy.

The Prime Minister invited UAE investors to explore commercial and investment opportunities in the Solomon Islands, noting that the country is rich in natural resources, which will help expand and grow the energy sector.

He also highlighted opportunities in tourism, agriculture, and fisheries, offering high-quality prospects for strengthening their presence and supporting intra-trade.

Manele also mentioned the opening of the Solomon Islands Embassy in the UAE last year, marking an important step in enhancing bilateral cooperation across various fields, including diplomacy and economics. He stated that the embassy is currently exploring commercial and investment opportunities between the two countries and emphasised the significant potential to support the growth of trade between the UAE and the Solomon Islands.

The Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands explained that his country has already begun exporting several food products to strengthen its presence in the UAE market.

Regarding economic growth in the Solomon Islands, Manele confirmed that the country is preparing to graduate from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) list by 2027. He said this will be achieved through adopting economic strategies that ensure a smooth and sustainable transition, focusing on enhancing trade and investment. These efforts will contribute to increasing export revenues, improving citizens' income, and creating new job opportunities across various sectors.