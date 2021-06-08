Somali FM hails Emirati support in humanitarian and development fields

(@FahadShabbir)

MOGADISHU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mohamed Abdirizak has hailed the UAE's efforts to support the Somali people in various humanitarian and development fields as well as in security, stability and development journey in the country.

This came when Abdirizak met with the UAE Ambassador to Somalia, Mohammed Ahmed Othman in Mogadishu.

During the meeting, the Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and Othman reviewed the distinguished relations and ways to boost them and develop cooperation between the UAE and Somalia.

They also tackled a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Othman emphasised that the UAE will continue to support Somalia in all domains and support the process of establishing security, stability and development in the country.