CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, has lauded the wise and prudent policies of the United Arab Emirates under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and its ongoing support for Arab causes and joint Arab action.

During his meeting with Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, on the sidelines of his official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, President Mohamud expressed his appreciation for the historic ties between the UAE and Somalia.

He also commended the UAE’s role in supporting Somalia's development journey and its continuous assistance to his country.

For his part, the President of the Arab Parliament emphasised that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s efforts aim to achieve comprehensive development in Somalia, highlighting the "New Mogadishu" project launched by the Somali President in December 2024 as a significant initiative in this regard.

Al Yamahi also noted that Somalia's assumption of a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council in January 2025, for a two-year term, will enhance its role in advocating for Arab causes within the United Nations framework.