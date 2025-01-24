Open Menu

Somali President Praises UAE's Support For Development Efforts In Somalia

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 11:45 PM

Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, has lauded the wise and prudent policies of the United Arab Emirates under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and its ongoing support for Arab causes and joint Arab action.

During his meeting with Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, on the sidelines of his official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, President Mohamud expressed his appreciation for the historic ties between the UAE and Somalia.

He also commended the UAE’s role in supporting Somalia's development journey and its continuous assistance to his country.

For his part, the President of the Arab Parliament emphasised that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s efforts aim to achieve comprehensive development in Somalia, highlighting the "New Mogadishu" project launched by the Somali President in December 2024 as a significant initiative in this regard.

Al Yamahi also noted that Somalia's assumption of a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council in January 2025, for a two-year term, will enhance its role in advocating for Arab causes within the United Nations framework.

Related Topics

Somalia United Nations Parliament Egypt UAE Visit Mogadishu United Arab Emirates January December Arab

Recent Stories

Somali President praises UAE's support for develop ..

Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia

5 minutes ago
 FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes

FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes

1 hour ago
 Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bo ..

Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bolster economic growth

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing approvals for 1,300 citizens i ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of ..

Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong ..

3 hours ago
Extreme climate events in 2024 disrupted 242 milli ..

Extreme climate events in 2024 disrupted 242 million students: UNICEF

3 hours ago
 SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees

SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees

3 hours ago
 UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza

UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza

4 hours ago
 Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate ..

Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Av ..

4 hours ago
 PM establishes special task force to curb groups i ..

PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking

4 hours ago
 Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiq ..

Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East