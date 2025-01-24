Somali President Praises UAE's Support For Development Efforts In Somalia
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 11:45 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, has lauded the wise and prudent policies of the United Arab Emirates under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and its ongoing support for Arab causes and joint Arab action.
During his meeting with Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, on the sidelines of his official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, President Mohamud expressed his appreciation for the historic ties between the UAE and Somalia.
He also commended the UAE’s role in supporting Somalia's development journey and its continuous assistance to his country.
For his part, the President of the Arab Parliament emphasised that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s efforts aim to achieve comprehensive development in Somalia, highlighting the "New Mogadishu" project launched by the Somali President in December 2024 as a significant initiative in this regard.
Al Yamahi also noted that Somalia's assumption of a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council in January 2025, for a two-year term, will enhance its role in advocating for Arab causes within the United Nations framework.
Recent Stories
Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia
FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes
Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bolster economic growth
Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing approvals for 1,300 citizens i ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties
Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong ..
Extreme climate events in 2024 disrupted 242 million students: UNICEF
SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees
UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza
Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Av ..
PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking
Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal
More Stories From Middle East
-
Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia5 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador meets Mexican Senate President1 hour ago
-
FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes1 hour ago
-
Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bolster economic growth1 hour ago
-
UAE-Kuwait Week to launch in Dubai on February 32 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing approvals for 1,300 citizens in January2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties3 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong learning3 hours ago
-
India to host global ministerial meeting on clean cooking3 hours ago
-
Extreme climate events in 2024 disrupted 242 million students: UNICEF3 hours ago
-
SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees3 hours ago
-
UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza4 hours ago