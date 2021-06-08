Somali Prime Minister receives UAE Ambassador

MOGADISHU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) Somali Prime Minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble, has received UAE Ambassador to Somalia, Mohammed Ahmed Othman.

During the meeting, held at the prime minister's headquarters in the Presidential Palace in Mogadishu, they reviewed bilateral relations between the UAE and Somalia and ways to enhance them in the best interest of the two countries.

They also discussed the Emirati humanitarian role aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Somali people, especially those affected by floods.

Roble extended his thanks and appreciation to the UAE for its efforts to support the Somali people in all humanitarian, relief and development fields.

Othman emphasised that the UAE will continue to provide support to Somalia in all fields and support the country’s regional and international efforts to achieve security and enhance peace, stability, and development in Somalia.