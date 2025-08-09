Open Menu

Somalia: 120 Al-Shabaab Militants Killed In Bariire Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Somalia: 120 Al-Shabaab militants killed in Bariire Operation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) MOGADISHU,9th August, 2025 (WAM) – Somali Minister of Defence Ahmed Moalim Fiqi confirmed that 120 Al-Shabaab militants were killed during an offensive in Bariire, with several others captured alive.

He told a press briefing that many of the militants abandoned their weapons and fled the battlefield.

According to Somalia National news Agency (SONNA), the minister added that alongside weapons recovery, forces are also clearing the bodies of militants scattered across the town. He described Bariire as a strategic location and noted that its liberation marks an important junction in the Federal Government’s ongoing operations in the Lower Shabelle region.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with Ugandan defense forces as part of the African Union Stabilization Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), the minister said.

Related Topics

Somalia Militants Mogadishu August Government

Recent Stories

Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s deci ..

Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..

52 minutes ago
 World Robot Conference unveils future trends of em ..

World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

2 hours ago
 Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves r ..

Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland

2 hours ago
 EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

3 hours ago
 Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean st ..

Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July

4 hours ago
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang d ..

Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district

5 hours ago
 Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House ..

Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Can ..

Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces

5 hours ago
 Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza ..

Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..

5 hours ago
 Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace d ..

Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East