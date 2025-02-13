Somaliland President praises UAE continued support, seeks stronger bilateral partnerships

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, President of the Republic of Somaliland, expressed his gratitude to the UAE for its continued support of his country and voiced his desire to further enhance bilateral partnerships across various economic and developmental fields.

In remarks to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 2025 World Government Summit, Abdullahi praised the pivotal role played by Emirati investments, particularly through DP World, in strengthening the country's economic infrastructure and transforming the Port of Berbera into a strategic regional logistics hub connecting Somaliland with neighbouring countries.

He explained that DP World’s investment in Berbera Port went beyond its development, extending to the establishment of a free zone and the Berbera trade corridor, which has enhanced economic links between Somaliland and neighbouring Ethiopia, with a population of around 134 million. This has made Berbera a key trade hub in the region, especially with improved cross-border transport and logistics.

Regarding UAE-funded hospitals in Berbera and Buroa, the President highlighted the significant financing challenges faced by Somaliland’s health sector. He confirmed that the establishment of these hospitals would greatly enhance the healthcare services available to the local community.

On the promising sectors for Emirati investment in Somaliland, President Abdullahi pointed to several areas with high potential, particularly the livestock sector, which forms a core pillar of the country's economy. Somaliland boasts between 40 and 50 million livestock and exports around 4 million sheep annually to Saudi Arabia during the Hajj season.

He suggested that Somaliland could become a food basket for the Gulf States, particularly in the field of meat exports to the UAE and the wider region.

The agricultural sector also offers significant investment opportunities, given the fertile land available, which could play an important role in enhancing food security for the Gulf States if appropriately invested.

He noted that the blue economy presents a huge opportunity for investment, as Somaliland possesses an 850-kilometre coastline rich in marine resources, although it remains underutilised.

“The fishing industry simply requires modern investments, and we could become a major supplier of fish to the UAE, the Gulf States, and even European markets,” he said.

President Abdullahi also pointed out that Somaliland is home to distinctive tourist sites, including over 150 kilometres of pristine beaches, located just two hours from Dubai, making it a potential tourism destination for investors in the hospitality sector.