Somaliland President receives credentials of Director of UAE Trade office in Somaliland

HARGEISA, Somaliland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) Abdullah Muhammad Al Naqbi presented his credentials as Director of the UAE Trade office in Somaliland to Muse Bihi Abdi, President of the Republic of Somaliland.

During the meeting, Al Naqbi conveyed to President Abdi the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, wishing the people of Somaliland more progress and development.

For his part, the President of Somaliland reciprocated the greeting to the UAE leaders, wishing the government and people of the UAE continued prosperity.

He also wished Al Naqbi a successful tenure to further consolidate the bilateral relations across various fronts, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all that is needed to facilitate his mission.

Al Naqbi highlighted the UAE’s interest in strengthening relations between the two countries in various areas to further consolidate the brotherly relations between the two nations.

During the meeting, areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Somaliland were reviewed, and ways of developing them were discussed.