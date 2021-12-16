(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has stated that the UAE is keen to enhance cooperation and strategic partnership ties with the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, for the benefit and wellbeing of the two countries in all domains.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), on the occasion of Bahrain National Day, the ministry said that trade exchange between the UAE and Bahrain in 2020 was valued at AED20.1 billion, reflecting the strength of the strategic partnership and enhancing both countries’ sustainable development process.

In its figures, the ministry revealed that the number of Bahraini investors in the public shareholding companies that are registered with the Securities and Commodities Authority stood at 13,978 in 2020, whereas 331 licences for various economic activities were granted to Bahraini nationals in the UAE.

MoF went on to say that the real estate deals in the country continued to perform well with more Bahraini investors entering the UAE's real estate investment market. In 2020, the value of real estate deals signed by Bahraini citizens in the UAE reached AED228 million, whereas the number of Bahraini real estate owners in the UAE in the same year stood at 237.

Meanwhile, the number of Bahraini students who were registered in UAE's schools in 2020 was 497 pupils. In terms of tourism, around 42,588 Bahraini nationals stayed in UAE’s hotels in 2020, and 11 weekly flights were conducted by Bahraini carriers to the UAE all year round.

The ministry also said that the number of Bahraini nationals who received treatment at UAE's public hospitals and clinics stood at 8,597 in 2020.