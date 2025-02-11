Some International Airlines Resume Flights To Aden: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 02:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Dr. Abdul Salam Saleh Humaid, Yemen’s Minister of Transport, announced that some international airlines have started operating flights to Aden, including African Express Airways, Air Djibouti, and Royal Jordanian. He also noted plans to strengthen Yemen’s aviation fleet by adding new aircraft before the end of 2025.
The minister highlighted the significant support provided by the United Arab Emirates to Yemen’s civil aviation sector, particularly through the rehabilitation of airports in liberated areas, which has directly contributed to the reopening and normal operation of several airports.
In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025, he said that UAE support is one of the key factors that has helped revive Yemen’s aviation sector. The minister further mentioned that the Yemeni government currently has only three aircraft in operation, with plans to add a fourth to the national fleet in April.
Additionally, there are directives to expand the fleet to meet passengers' needs.
He also noted that three private sector investment companies, currently in the qualification phase, will work alongside the national carrier, Yemenia Airways, to enhance the country's aviation sector.
Regarding airports, the minister stated that the Yemeni government is working to reopen domestic airports, with a strategic aircraft maintenance project already launched to strengthen the aviation sector’s ability to overcome future challenges. He reaffirmed Yemen's commitment to developing its national airline to reach its best possible state in the near future.
The minister added that the number of operational airports in liberated areas has reached six, including Aden Airport, Seiyun Airport, Riyan Airport in Hadramout, Socotra Airport, and Ataq Airport. Additionally, Mocha Airport on the western coast is expected to become operational soon.
