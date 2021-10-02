UrduPoint.com

Some Regions To Be Affected By Tropical Storm 'Shaheen', National Centre Of Meteorology Warns

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 01:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) The tropical depression deepened to the Tropical Storm "Shaheen" in the northeast of the Arabian Sea along the Indian-Pakistani coasts Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The depression centered at 23.3 N latitude and 64.4 E longitude, accompanied with different types of clouds associated with rainy convective clouds with different intensities and strong winds over Arabian sea with a speed at the center from 65 to 115 km/h, NCM added in a statement today, The tropical storm is expected to deepen into a category 1 tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, and the tropical situation will continue to move towards Oman coasts.

It is expected that the eastern coast will be affected from Saturday night with a Stromsburg, especially with the period of high tide at low areas.

From Sunday afternoon and evening October 3rd, some regions of the country will be affected with the extension of the tropical situation, especially the eastern and southern regions, where convective clouds will be associated with rain in different intensity that lead to flash floods in the valleys and torrents, and water will accumulate in some low-lying areas.

The winds will be fresh to strong, causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility, especially with convective clouds.

The sea state in the â€‹â€‹Oman Sea will become rough to very rough, which will cause the seawater to enter into the eastern coastal areas in the low-lying areas, and the sea will be rough at times northward in the Arabian Gulf.

NCM said it's monitoring the tropical situation around the clock, and urged the public to follow up the official reports, instructions, and warnings from the competent authorities.

