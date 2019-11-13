Sorbonne Abu Dhabi Theatre hosts flamenco show

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) The Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, SUAD, has hosted a concert featuring the renowned flamenco artist Rocio Marquez last night at the Zayed Theater, in cooperation with the Embassy of Spain in the UAE.

As a cultural hub, the university is constantly working on hosting artistic and folkloric performances, in which the richness of cultural heritage is making it an integral part of the university’s essence where it is a bridge between civilisations.

Marquez is known for her exceptional performances at the Teatro Real, National Auditorium in Madrid, Paris Philharmonic and l’ Olympia, and has won numerous awards at major music contests in Spain. Also, to the press, the artist is considered "the voice of a new generation of Cante Jondo singers "for her evident contributions to the birth of a new music genre. Her passion and constant desire to expand the boundaries of music through embarking on a journey of exploration to re-create and re-distribute the music has allowed her to introduce a modern rhythm that always captivates her fans and the lovers of Spanish folklore.

"Flamenco has been popular all over the world, on 16th November, 2010, UNESCO declared flamenco one of the masterpieces of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity," Eisa Al Raesi, Head of Students Affairs Department at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said.

Evidently, Rocio Marquez’s efforts to introduce a modern form of music to the Spanish folklore have been highly acclaimed with the Coups de Coeur Award from the Charles Cros academy (France) and Giraldillo Award for Innovation at the Bienal de Flamenco Festival in Seville. However, the most important outcome of all this is her ability to develop her very own distinctive artistic identity where she was able to immortalise Spain's beautiful heritage.