Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) The Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence was inaugurated today at the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, SUAD, campus, in the presence of Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Professor Jean Chambaz, President of Sorbonne University and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and other officials.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Center will provide research and consulting services in the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence, AI.

Nusseibeh stated, "Sorbonne Center for Artificial Intelligence - Abu Dhabi recognises the importance of digital transformation and the increasing efficiency of innovative technologies such as AI and virtual reality, and addresses the emirate’s need for research and development in the field."

He added, "The university aims to transform into a scientific beacon for intellectual freedom, creativity and innovation, and expects to have a significant impact on the development of human civilization by arming future leaders with science, and fortifying them with knowledge."

He revealed that the centre has been developed under the wise guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

"To support the UAE’s vision in empowering innovation, and in tandem with our strategy to provide the most advanced digital solutions that strengthen the university’s position in the UAE and the region; we are keen to offer the latest technology in the service of knowledge in artificial intelligence.

In addition, the centre is imperative to our strategy to develop new programmes in science and research," commented Jean Chambaz.

The Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence - Abu Dhabi is modelled after and will be supported by its counterpart at Sorbonne University in Paris.

Jean Chambaz added that the establishment of centre at SUAD will boost cooperation between the university’s academic and research programs and our partners Total and Thales Group. "Our aim is to partner with an array of prestigious UAE institutions to advance research and literature in the field of artificial intelligence, whilst also contributing towards the sustainable development of the UAE,"

Dr. Laurence Renault, Deputy Executive Director for Academic Affairs at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi commented, "Keeping pace with the 4th industrial revolution, the opening of the Sorbonne Centre for Artificial intelligence-Abu Dhabi will position SUAD as a leading research centre on AI and its applications, notably to Climate, Environment, Exploration of the Universe, Health and Medicine – not to mention an in-depth reflection on the Ethical and Sociological issues at stake in this development."