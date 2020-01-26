Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence signs collaboration agreement on creation of industrial chair

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, SUAD, today signed a cooperation agreement with Total E&P and Thales International on creation of an industrial chair in the field of artificial intelligence, AI, at the university’s headquarters in Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Professor Jean Chambaz, President of Sorbonne University and Vice- Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Christophe Sassolas, President Total E&P UAE and Total Country Chair in the UAE, and Pascale Sourisse, President Thales International signed the agreement.

The signing ceremony brought together representatives from Total and Thales Group, alongside faculty and staff from the university. Nusseibeh expressed his delight for the recent opening of the artificial intelligence facility, which will host its first chair with the support of French companies- Total and Thales Group.

He stated, "We start the new year with hope and optimism. With a new Board of Directors at the helm of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, we strive to embark on a development strategy that integrates research and education with new Executive Education programmes on AI that focus on machine learning and data science."

"SUAD is entering a crucial phase as it rolls out multiple initiatives catering to the fields of science, mathematics and AI, in addition to a training course for management professionals," added Nusseibeh.

He praised the efforts of the academic and administrative staff, whose efforts were instrumental to the growth and development of the university; which is not only a testament to French-Emirati relations, but is also responsible for more than 2000 graduates who have entered the local workforce.

"We have collectively taken a giant leap in the direction of progress and development and hope to march on with the design of new programs and initiatives that are fully in line with the national strategy of the UAE," he concluded.

Professor Chambaz commented,"This agreement is the first of many educational and research programmes at Sorbonne Center for Artificial Intelligence and we welcome Total and Thales Group as the key stakeholders in this innovative venture. The aim of cooperating with partners from the UAE and France is to support research in the field, create knowledge, and to integrate AI into the sustainable development initiatives of the UAE."

Christophe Sassolas added, "By bringing the Sorbonne’s best researchers and Total use cases in close vicinity with Abu Dhabi ecosystem of research institutions and industry, we are contributing to define the future of AI in the energy sector. We are proud to bring this opportunity for the next generation of UAE talents."

Mrs. Pascale Sourisse commented "On behalf of the Thales Group, I am honoured to co-inaugurate this Chair in Artificial Intelligence in partnership with Sorbonne Abu Dhabi, Total and with the valuable endorsement of the UAE authorities. As a partner to the UAE for more than 45 years, Thales is committed to developing industry, innovation and education in our strategic domains. AI is a cornerstone of our development in digital across our markets. We look forward to anchoring this initiative in the UAE’s ambitious national agenda for AI. Through this Chair, we also support the development of a strong collaboration with other leading academic institutions to further advance scientific research in this field."