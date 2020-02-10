Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi appoints new executive director

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi announced on Monday, the appointment of Professor Silvia Serrano to the position of Executive Director.

In her new role, effective 27th January 2020, Professor Serrano will directly oversee management, strategic planning, human resource development, communications, and executive education across various disciplines, among other duties.

Professor Silvia Serrano is a political scientist and a specialist in soviet and post-soviet studies. She holds a doctoral degree from the National Institute of Oriental Studies, INALCO, in Paris and a habilitation to direct research, defended at the Ecole des Hautes études en sciences sociales, EHESS. Professor Silvia Serrano has been a professor at Sorbonne University since 2017.

Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said, "It is with great pleasure that I welcome Professor Silvia to the position of Executive Director where she will be a source of inspiration for the students at our prestigious university."

"I am confident that she will lead the academic and administration teams to execute the university’s programmes in the new year in addition to advance scientific and academic excellence, create a quality environment for scientific research, develop human resources, and attract more students to join the specialised programmes at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi," he added.

Commenting on her appointment, Professor Silvia said, "I am honoured and delighted to join Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi as Executive Director and look forward to supporting the scientific and academic advancement of Abu Dhabi, the UAE, the Gulf region and the Arab world."

She added, "I feel proud to take on the tasks of managing a university that is distinguished by its leading reputation and academic standing. Sorbonne University’s ability to offer varied areas of specialisations that serve sustainable development and the national economy of the UAE and the rest of the world is unparalleled, and I will continue my efforts to achieve success for the university and create tremendous opportunities for students to obtain a quality education."

Her research focuses on political, societal and religious dynamics in contemporary Russia and the post-soviet states. In addition, she is the author of several monographs and collective books, articles and chapters in international publications and peer-reviewed journals.