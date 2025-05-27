Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD), and Burjeel Holdings have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive innovation and progress in medical education, research, and professional training. This partnership is designed to create significant advancements in the healthcare sector by offering a range of initiatives that bridge academia and clinical practice through joint research, training programs, and shared educational resources.

The MoU was formally signed by Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, in the presence of senior representatives from both parties, at Burjeel Headquarters.

Through this collaboration, both institutions are committed to fostering academic excellence and enhancing professional development. The partnership will provide students with industry-relevant knowledge through specialised training programs, hands-on knowledge exchange, and advisory services. On the research front, both institutions will collaborate on pioneering studies and host workshops on research methodology, facilitated by Burjeel’s experts, to deepen students' research skills and scientific inquiry.

“At Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, we are committed to developing future healthcare leaders through strong academic training, research, and industry collaboration.

We are pleased to partner with Burjeel Holdings to bring real-world clinical insights into our learning environment and to advance joint research that supports the UAE’s advancing healthcare sector. Together, we’re preparing professionals equipped not only with advanced skills, but also with the mindset to think critically and respond to the evolving challenges of global healthcare,” said Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz.

In addition to advancing knowledge exchange and offering shared access to world-class resources, the collaboration also includes student placements. It also covers the organization of educational events, conferences, and awareness programs to promote continuous learning and professional growth in the healthcare field.

“Our partnership with Sorbonne University highlights our commitment to advancing medical education and research. Insights from our global experts will help growing healthcare professionals understand the nuances of the healthcare industry and equip them with the skills required to excel in the field,” said Dr. Tahani Al-Qadiri, Group Director – Emiratization and Academics at Burjeel Holdings.

This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Burjeel Holdings, as both institutions work together to shape the future of healthcare through academic excellence, advanced training, and innovative research.